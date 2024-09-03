Elon Musk's Starlink Bows To Brazil's Top Court, Blocks Access To X In The Country: 'We Continue To Pursue All Legal Avenues…'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s satellite broadband company, Starlink, has decided to comply with a Brazilian court order to block access to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in Brazil, reversing its previous stance.

What Happened: Starlink initially informed Brazil’s telecom regulator, Anatel, that it would not obey the order.

However, the company backtracked on Tuesday, stating that it is now complying with the order, despite the “illegal treatment” of freezing its assets in Brazil.

“Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing of our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil,” the company said in a post on X, adding, “We continue to pursue all legal avenues, as are others who agree that Alexandre de Moraes’ recent orders violate the Brazilian constitution.”

See Also: Mark Cuban Explains Why, Despite Getting A Lot Of Flak From Elon Musk And Others, He Continues To Post On X

To our customers in Brazil (who may not be able to read this as a result of X being blocked by @alexandre):



The Starlink team is doing everything possible to keep you connected.



Following last week's order from @alexandre that froze Starlink's finances and prevents Starlink… — Starlink (@Starlink) September 3, 2024

Anatel confirmed that Starlink has already begun blocking access to X in Brazil, reported Reuters.

The social media platform has been blocked in the country since last week, following a court order due to the platform’s lack of a legal representative.

The company lost the deadline to appeal against the decision to freeze its accounts, and it is unclear what legal measures it will take to overturn the freezing.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This development comes after a series of events that have strained the relationship between Starlink and Brazil. In August, Musk announced that SpaceX would continue to provide Starlink services to the Brazilian military and other users, despite the country’s Supreme Court Justice freezing Starlink’s finances.

Earlier this month, the tech billionaire hinted at the possibility of accepting payments in Dogecoin for Starlink services in Brazil, following the freezing of its bank accounts.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock