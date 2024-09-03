Elon Musk's X TV Beta Version Now Live On Android TV: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Elon Musk on Monday announced the beta launch of the X TV app, a new venture of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: While the official launch date for the X TV app remains undisclosed, it was reportedly made available on Amazon Fire TV in late July and on LG’s webOS-powered smart TVs on Aug. 29. It is also available on Google TV and more integrations are on the way.

Beta version of 𝕏 TV is out https://t.co/taODqsMECS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

Contrary to expectations of a social media-related service, X TV is a full-fledged OTT streaming service. The Google Play Store describes it as “X-Stream Service TV,” offering a range of live channels including news, sports, movies, music, and weather.

X TV offers features such as Replay TV, allowing users to store up to 72 hours of shows in the cloud, Startover TV, enabling viewers to start any live show from the beginning, and Free Cloud DVR, permitting users to record up to 100 hours of content at no extra cost.

The beta version of X TV is currently available for users with an X account, exclusively on Android smart TVs. It can be found by searching for X TV in the device’s app store.

Why It Matters: Musk first announced the launch of X TV in April. At the time, X CEO Linda Yaccarino stated that the X TV App would deliver real-time, engaging content to consumers’ smart TVs, providing a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen.

Meanwhile, Musk’s social media platform has been going through some challenges and changes currently. X Corp has plans to close its San Francisco headquarters on the ominous date of Friday, Sept. 13.

The platform has also been banned by Brazil after it failed to meet a deadline set by the country’s Supreme Court judge to appoint a new legal representative.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock