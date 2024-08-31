Mary Trump Says Ex-President Likes When Supporters Get Violent For Him: 'Threatening People Into Silence' Is Donald Trump's 'Leadership' Style

Donald Trump is adept at identifying people who are weaker than he is, said his niece Mary Trump in a post on Friday.

Trump’s Psyche: Donald Trump is in the habit of threatening judges and juries, and intimidating witnesses and their families, said Mary Trump, a psychologist who is also an author and podcaster. Her comments came against the backdrop of the controversy over the former president’s campaign officials abruptly pushing aside a Arlington National Cemetery employee earlier this week.

Mary Trump said her uncle “likes it when his supporters get violent on his behalf and he gets off on the fear inspired by their violence.” She added, “Threatening people into silence is at the heart of Donald's ‘leadership’ style.”

The podcaster said bullying is often how Donald Trump gets his way and a tactic he uses to evade responsibility.

See Also: Trump Vs. Harris: Polling Veteran Nate Silver Says Vice President Has 97% Chance Of Winning Electoral College if She Secures This Pivotal State

Why They Fall In Line? A long line of Republicans, reporters, pundits, administration officials and media outlets fall in line with Donald Trump because standing up to him would keep them out of the power structure they are addicted to or without the access they need, his niece said.

Even the Arlington National Cemetery employee, though having a filed a report regarding her assault, has declined to press charges as she feared retribution, Mary Trump said, citing a New York Times report.

“Private citizens are afraid to do the right thing because the Republican nominee to be president of the United States is a low-life criminal who doesn't care what happens to anybody but him — as long as he gets his way,” Mary Trump said.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump’s late brother Fred Trump Jr., who had a fallout with his father on account of which the family inheritance went to the former president. She identifies herself as a Democrat and has been actively voicing her opinions against her uncle on social-media platforms.

Did You Know?