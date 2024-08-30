GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher: This Week In Review

GameStop Corporation GME shares closed up 8.88% at $23.42 on Friday. Here’s a recap of the key events and developments from this week that contributed to the stock’s movement:

Upcoming Q2 Earnings Report:

GameStop is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings report on September 10 2024, after the market closes.

Analysts expect an EPS loss of 9 cents and revenue of $895.67 million for the quarter.

Credit Facility Termination:

Earlier this week, GameStop announced the termination of its $250 million credit facility.

This decision indicates a strategic shift towards relying more on cash from operations and cash on hand as the primary sources of liquidity.

Retail Strategy Shift:

GameStop is making efforts to revitalize its retail presence by converting some stores into retro gaming retailers.

This move targets nostalgia-driven gamers interested in older consoles and games, aiming to capitalize on the growing retro gaming market.

Retail Investor Interest:

Despite the recent surge in stock price, the level of retail investor interest did not match the intensity of the 2021 meme stock frenzy.

SEC data shows that retail participation during the stock’s May rally was roughly half of what it was during the original surge.

Year-to-Date Performance:

GameStop’s stock has experienced a 27% increase year-to-date, reflecting a gradual recovery and investor optimism despite the challenges faced by the company.

This combination of upcoming earnings, strategic shifts and evolving retail strategies has driven GameStop's stock performance this week.

