What's Going On With Cingulate Shares Recently?

Cingulate Inc. CING shares are soaring Friday.

Last week, the company announced a Precision Timed Release (PTR) technology, designed to enhance ADHD drug delivery. The company’s technology aims to improve the onset and efficacy of existing ADHD treatments. Zacks Small-Cap Research also issued a note with a $70 valuation on the stock earlier this week.

Trading Volume: The stock opened at $6.63 and has traded within a day range of $6.01 to $9.69. The 50-day moving average stands at $5.81. Cingulate’s short interest has decreased by 75.73% since its last report, now at 51,000 shares, which is 3.18% of its float.

Key Metrics Recap:

Market Cap (Previous Close): $11.12 million

$11.12 million 52-Week Range: $1.80 – $187.2

$1.80 – $187.2 Float: 1.622 million shares

1.622 million shares Institutional Ownership: 1.13%

1.13% Insider Ownership: 14.27%

How To Buy CING Stock?

In the the case of Cingulate CING, which is trading at $8.2 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 12.2 shares of stock.

In the the case of Cingulate CING, which is trading at $8.2 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 12.2 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

CING Price Action: Cingulate shares were up by 15% at $7.42 according to Benzinga pro.

