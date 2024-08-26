Why Prestige Wealth (PWM) Stock Is Exploding Higher

Prestige Wealth Inc PWM shares are trading higher by 65% to $1.24 Monday after the company announced that it entered into a definitive acquisition agreement to purchase all shares of SPW Global.

The total purchase price for the acquisition is $4.5 million, with $3 million paid in cash and the remaining $1.5 million settled through the issuance of 1.9 million Class A ordinary shares and 500,000 Class B ordinary shares of PWM.

As part of the deal, key employees of Wealth AI will be retained and continue their employment post-acquisition. Additionally, the agreement includes non-competition and non-solicitation clauses for a period of three years.

Per a Friday press release, the transaction, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, is intended to strengthen PWM’s technological capabilities in artificial intelligence, helping the company develop next-generation AI-driven wealth management solutions for its clients.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PWM has a 52-week high of $7.47 and a 52-week low of $0.67.