Flight Attendant Hasn't Paid Rent For 10 Years, Tax-Free Salary Helps Her Live 'Dream Life'

The idea of not having to pay rent while working a job might sound like a great perk. One flight attendant did just that and now lives a “dream life” thanks to the airline industry.

What Happened: To be able to travel around the world is a dream come true.

Thirty-three-year-old Alexandra Cosoff has done just that, leaving Queensland, Australia, to serve as a flight attendant for Emirates. Cosoff lives in Dubai but hasn't paid rent in ten years.

Cosoff enjoys a "generous benefit package" working as a cabin supervisor for Emirates, as reported by news.com.au in 2023.

"Our accommodation is provides and salary is tax free — and not just that, we have a lot of other things taken care of like transport, laundry, we have full medical and dental coverage," Cosoff told news.com.au. "We are very well looked after."

Cosoff said that a large portion of her salary used to go to rent and bills while working in Australia. Working for Emirates, a United Arab Emirates airline, Cosoff is now able to save more of her income and travel the world.

"What was very attractive to me was also not paying tax on top of my salary," she said.

Cosoff said she lives in an apartment provided by the airline.

"You can either get company-provided accommodation or opt for accommodation allowance," she said.

Cosoff, who was formerly a makeup artist, said she is now living the "dream life."

"I have been so lucky. I've had the most amazing time," she said.

Cosoff told the outlet that training to be a flight attendant with Emirates can be intense and takes eight weeks.

"It's such a rigorous training, but you will keep that with you for life – it give you cultural awareness, how to maintain calm and composure, and once you have all those skills no one can take that away from you," she said.

The report states that new Emirates flight attendants receive a base salary of approximately $1,236 per month, along with an hourly rate of about $17.86. They typically work between 80 to 100 flight hours each month and also receive meal allowances.

On average, economy class flight attendants earn around $3,435 per month, while cabin attendants tend to earn more.

Cosoff, who holds a degree in marketing and public relations, mentioned that a career in aviation had always appealed to them.

"Ever since I was a young girl I wanted to be a flight attendant. I remember seeing Emirates cabin crew on TV with their red hats and striking red lipstick and thinking, ‘Wow, they're so beautiful,'" she said.

Cosoff told the outlet that she recommends those interested in becoming flight attendants to apply for what she called "a dream come true.”

Photo: Yaroslav Astakhov/Shutterstock.com