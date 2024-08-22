What's Going On With CAVA Stock Thursday?

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA stock is trading volatile on Thursday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

The Details: CAVA is anticipated to release earnings for the 2024 fiscal year second quarter on Thursday after the market closes. Analysts expect EPS of $0.12 and revenue of $218.21 million.

CAVA has a solid record of beating analysts estimate for EPS and revenue, according to data from Benzinga Pro. For the first quarter, CAVA reported EPS of $0.12 beating analysts estimate of $0.04. Also, CAVA reported revenue of $259 million beating analysts estimate of $245.93 million.

Analyst Change: Earlier this week, Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull maintained a Buy rating on Cava Group and raised the price target from $90 to $110.

The stock is currently trading above its 52 week high of $102.9 at about $104. In addition, its trading above its 50 moving average of $88.86.

CAVA Price Action: At the time of writing, CAVA stock is trading 1.58% higher at $104.46 per data from Benzinga Pro.

