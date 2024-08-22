Fisker Recalls Nearly 8K Ocean SUVs Over Risks Of Reduced Braking Performance

Bankrupt EV maker Fisker Inc. is recalling 7,745 of its Ocean SUVs citing concerns of reduced braking performance.

What Happened: The recall includes both model year 2023 and model year 2024 Ocean SUVs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. The recall follows an investigation initiated by the NHTSA in January on loss of braking performance.

The company will release an over-the-air software update aimed at fixing the issue at no cost to the customer, the auto safety regulator added.

The company also said that it is aware of one injury related to the issue.

Why It Matters: Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and listed estimated assets in the range of $500 million to $1 billion and liabilities in the $100 million to $500 million range in June after potential investment talks with a major automaker collapsed in March.

Its sole EV offering, the Ocean SUV, has been plagued by safety concerns and recalls since the onset.

Photo courtesy: Fisker