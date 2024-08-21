What's Going On With AMD Stock?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher for the week after the company recently announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire ZT Systems, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2025.

This move aligns with AMD's broader strategy of investing over $7.5 billion in AI technology acquisitions and is expected to be accretive by the end of 2025. AMD says the company plans to divest ZT Systems’ manufacturing business to focus on higher-margin operations.

Following the news, Goldman Sachs said they view the acquisition as a significant step in strengthening AMD's position in the AI data center market and has set a 12-month price target of $175 for the company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $227.30 and a 52-week low of $93.12.