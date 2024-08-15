Trump Lists Over $50M In Liabilities For Legal Troubles, Including Bond In NY Civil Fraud Case And E. Jean Carroll Judgment

The former President of the United States, Donald Trump, disclosed his financial situation, which includes over $50 million in legal liabilities.

What Happened: Trump’s financial disclosure, released on Thursday, revealed his assets, investments, sources of income, and liabilities. The liabilities are related to his ongoing legal issues.

The disclosure includes three new liabilities, all linked to his legal troubles. These include a sum of over $50 million to cover his bond in a civil fraud case filed by the New York attorney general, Letitia James.

Additionally, the two judgments against him in the sexual abuse case involving E. Jean Carroll are listed as “litigation; stayed pending appeal; bonded.” The larger of the two is listed in the largest category for liabilities: $50 million or more.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Why It Matters: Trump’s financial situation has been a topic of interest, especially given his recent foray into the media industry. His company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has seen its shares dip to record lows following disappointing quarterly results and his return to the social media platform X. The company has faced challenges as Trump’s lead in polls and betting markets has shrunk, affecting the company’s stock.

Trump’s legal troubles have been ongoing. In March, he expressed frustration over the financial repercussions of the defamation lawsuit he lost to Carroll, which required posting a substantial $91.6 million bond to halt Carroll’s compensation during the appeals process.

In April, Trump successfully posted a $175 million bond in a New York civil fraud case, thereby averting potential asset seizure by the state. The trial has brought to light Trump’s alleged efforts to conceal potentially damaging information about his personal life.

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Image Via Shutterstock