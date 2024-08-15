Japan Halts Bullet Train Service, Experiences Flight Disruptions As Typhoon Ampil Skirts Tokyo: Severe Weather Warnings Issued

As Typhoon Ampil approaches the Tokyo area, Japan is experiencing disruptions in travel and warnings of severe weather conditions. The typhoon is expected to continue its trajectory northwards in the Pacific Ocean.

What Happened: The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings of strong winds, heavy rains, and potential flooding and mudslides as Typhoon Ampil edges closer to Japan, reported the Associated Press.

The typhoon, with sustained winds of 162 kph (101 mph), is expected to reach waters near Tokyo on Friday evening before moving north toward the Kanto and Tohoku regions.

See Also: Kamala Harris Plans Historic Federal Ban On ‘Corporate Price-Gouging’ In Food And Grocery Industries

As a precautionary measure, the Central Japan Railway has suspended the Shinkansen bullet trains running between Tokyo and Nagoya for the entire day.

Flights at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports, along with Kansai, Osaka, and Chubu airports, have been canceled, impacting around 90,000 passengers, according to media reports. Some highways may also face partial closures.

Japanese officials have advised people to stay away from rivers and beaches and to be cautious of strong winds that could send objects flying. Shuichi Tachihara, the JMA chief forecaster, warned of “extremely fierce winds and extremely fierce seas.”

Read Next:

Donald Trump Says Elon Musk Has Not Been ‘Feeling So Well Lately,’ Sparking Speculation: Here’s What Tesla CEO Replied

Image Via Shutterstock