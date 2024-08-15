What's Going On With Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE shares are trading lower by 22% to $0.13 during Thursday’s session after the company reported second-quarter results on Wednesday. The company will also carry out a 1-for-40 reverse stock split, starting August 16. This means that for every 40 shares currently owned, shareholders will receive 1 new share.

What Happened: Faraday Future reported its second-quarter 2024 earnings with a GAAP EPS loss of 31 cents, and the company's sales also totaled $293,000.

The company operating expenses reduced to $29.9 million from $49.4 million the previous year and a narrower loss from operations of $50.6 million compared to $56.0 million. The company used $29.1 million in operating cash over six months, down from $160.7 million in the prior period, and ended the second-quarter with $457.9 million in assets and $309.2 million in liabilities.

Faraday Future says the company is focusing on cost reduction, vehicle production and expanding its market presence with a new China-U.S. Automotive Bridge Strategy and a Middle East sales entity. The company is also seeking additional strategic financing to support production and international growth while remaining compliant with Nasdaq listing requirements.

What Else: Following the 1-for-40 reverse stock split, the company’s authorized shares will decrease from 4.17 billion to 104.25 million, and all convertible securities, stock options and warrants will be adjusted proportionally. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, stockholders will receive one full share for any fractional amount.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FFIE has a 52-week high of $66.00 and a 52-week low of $0.03.

