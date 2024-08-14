What's Going On With Reborn Coffee (REBN) Shares?

Reborn Coffee Inc REBN shares are trading higher by 40% to $3.90 during Wednesday’s session. The company announced an expansion into China through a Master License Agreement with Shenyang Yongsheng Seven Stars Tourism Development Co.

The company says this partnership, facilitated by Reborn China, will establish Reborn Coffee’s presence in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning Province, which has over 43 million residents. According to the company, this collaboration combines Reborn Coffee’s expertise in retail operations with Shenyang Yongsheng’s strong influence in tourism.

Reborn Coffee says the flagship store in Shenyang will set the stage for further expansion across Liaoning Province and beyond, reflecting Reborn Coffee’s commitment to quality and innovation.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, REBN has a 52-week high of $8.80 and a 52-week low of $0.92.