White House Denies Involvement In Ousting Of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Calls Allegations 'Simply False:' 'We Believe That The Bangladeshi People Should Determine The Future...'

The White House has refuted any involvement in the ousting of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled the country. The U.S. government has dismissed these allegations as “simply false.”

What Happened: The White House has categorically denied any role in the resignation of Hasina. The allegations of U.S. interference were dismissed as baseless by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a press briefing on Monday.

These claims of U.S. involvement were initially made by Hasina herself. The Bangladeshi Prime Minister, who had recently left her position, was reported to have accused the U.S. of orchestrating her ousting.

However, Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed, refuted these claims, according to Reuters, asserting that his mother had never made such statements.

“We believe that the Bangladeshi people should determine the future of the Bangladeshi government and that’s where we stand,” the White House said.

An interim government, led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, has been sworn in with the goal of conducting elections in Bangladesh.

See Also: Team Kamala Harris Claps Back After Trump Accuses Democratic Nominee Of Faking ‘Massive’ Crowd Sizes: ”…Low Energy?’

Why It Matters: The political situation in Bangladesh has been tense, with violent protests leading to Hasina’s resignation and departure. This has impacted the country’s economy significantly, including luxury brands that rely on Bangladesh for their product sourcing.

Last week, shares of companies like PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., and The Gap, Inc. declined in pre-market trading following the news of Hasina’s resignation.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock