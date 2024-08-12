E.l.f. Beauty Shares Are Trading Lower Today: What You Need To Know

E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF shares are experiencing a significant decline Monday following the company’s recent first-quarter earnings report for fiscal year 2025.
Despite beating market expectations, the company was met with a mix of analyst ratings. Stifel and Oppenheimer are cautious, while Truist and Piper Sandler are bullish on the company’s future potential.
The target price adjustments reflect concerns about a slowing consumer market and future tariffs.
Earnings Recap: E.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10, surpassing analysts’ estimates of 84 cents. Revenue came in at $324.47 million, a 50% year-over-year increase, beating the expected $303.44 million. The company also reported adjusted EBITDA of $77.4 million, a 4% increase year-over-year.
What Else: The Oakland, California-based company raised its full-year revenue guidance, now expecting sales between $1.28 billion and $1.3 billion, up from the previously expected range of $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion.
Analysts have had varied reactions, with some raising price targets while others lowered them due to concerns about broader market conditions and potential margin pressures.
Price Action: E.l.f. Beauty’s stock has fallen by 15.77% to $158.31, according to Benzinga Pro.
