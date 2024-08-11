Hezbollah Claims Responsibility For Launching 30 Rockets In Attack On Israel, IDF Reports No Casualties

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that approximately 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel. The IDF has confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the attack. Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

What Happened: The IDF stated that the rockets were fired from Lebanon and landed in open areas, reported The Times of Israel on Sunday. The IDF has responded by launching strikes on the area from which the rockets were fired.

Hezbollah, through its affiliated Al Mayadeen site, has taken responsibility for the attack, claiming to have targeted a military base.

Why It Matters: The rocket attack comes in the wake of heightened regional tensions. Last week, Israel conducted an airstrike on a hospital in central Gaza, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to at least 18 others. The Israeli military stated that the strike targeted a militant involved in “conducting terror activities.”

Furthermore, on Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a cease-fire deal to prevent a broader regional conflict. This diplomatic effort followed Iran and its ally Hezbollah’s vow to retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Earlier, in July, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly ordered a direct strike on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh’s killing. This order was issued during an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Meanwhile, former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton criticized President Joe Biden for not recognizing that Iran has already initiated a wider war in the Middle East. Bolton’s comments came after rockets wounded U.S. soldiers in Iraq, which he attributed to Iranian proxies.

