Charlie Munger Once Gave Advice About How To Find A Marvellous Partner — And You Can Apply His Technique To Find The Perfect Husband Or Wife Too

Charlie Munger, the esteemed investor and former vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. once divulged his unique strategy for finding a “marvelous partner,” a principle that can be applied in both business and personal life.

What Happened: In a January 2020 discussion with entrepreneur Sabrina Kay, Munger disclosed his secret to finding an excellent partner.

He said, “I have been blessed with some very remarkable partners, and of course that really helps but I have a secret trick that you can all play how do you get a marvelous partner it’s a very simple trick, and here’s what you do you deserve a marvelous partner. By the way, it works in marriage too it’s a very simple formula.”

Essentially, Munger’s philosophy encourages focusing on becoming the kind of person who would naturally attract and complement a great partner, rather than merely hunting for the perfect partner.

Why It Matters: Munger’s passing in November 2023 marked the end of an era. The billionaire businessman and attorney best-known as Warren Buffett's right-hand man at Berkshire died at the age of 99.

Munger’s pragmatic wisdom, sharp intellect, and unconventional approach to decision-making earned him a reputation as a sage in investment circles.

The finance sage had worked alongside Buffett since 1959 after the two were introduced at a dinner. His partnership with Buffett transformed a small textile business into a staggering $930.24 billion empire.

Munger was married twice. His first marriage, to Nancy Jean Huggins in 1945, produced three children before ending in divorce in 1953.

In 1956, he married Nancy Berry Borthwick, with whom he had four children and two stepchildren. Their marriage lasted until Borthwick’s passing in 2010.

