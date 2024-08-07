What's Going On With AMD Stock?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading slightly higher by 0.82% to $131.25 during Wednesday’s session amid overall market strength. The stock has seen marked volatility after last week reporting second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations, with 69 cents per share and $5.835 billion in sales, both slightly above forecasts.

The continued drop in the CBOE Volatility Index since the beginning of the week has signaled a reduction in market fear and uncertainty. Lower volatility often leads to more stable and positive trading environments, encouraging investors to buy into stocks, particularly those perceived as having strong growth potential like AMD.

The overall bullish sentiment in the market Wednesday, with futures for major indices like Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY showing significant gains, suggests a favorable environment for stocks in general. Investors are looking to position themselves for a strong rebound, indicating confidence in future growth, which can lift stocks broadly, including AMD.

How To Buy AMD Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Advanced Micro Devices – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, or Amazon.com, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the the case of Advanced Micro Devices, which is trading at $134.63 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 0.74 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $227.30 and a 52-week low of $93.12.