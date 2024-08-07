Southern California Shaken By 5.3 Magnitude Quake: Los Angeles Rattled — Over Dozen Aftershocks Reported

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Tuesday night, with its epicenter located near Bakersfield, Kern County. The quake was felt as far as Los Angeles and Orange County.

What Happened: The earthquake struck at 9:09 p.m. PTD, with its epicenter in Lamont, California, close to Bakersfield. Several aftershocks followed the initial quake.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office reported no damage in LA County. However, the Los Angeles Fire Department has been put on earthquake alert.

The tremors were felt across Los Angeles and down into Orange County. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded over a dozen aftershocks, including a 4.5 magnitude and a 4.1 magnitude, both occurring in the same area as the main quake. The Grapevine area, between Santa Clarita and Kern County, is still experiencing tremors, reported ABC News.

