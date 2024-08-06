Jeff Bezos Once Said 'Life's Too Short To Hang Out With People Who Aren't Resourceful' — Who Are The People That Helped The Amazon Founder Take Steps Toward Success

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com, Inc. currently has a net worth of $185 billion, making him the second person on the list of world’s wealthiest individuals after Elon Musk. He founded the e-commerce giant in 1994, which at the time of writing, had a market capitalization of $1.699 trillion.

The professional journey of Bezos has demonstrated a deep understanding of effective leadership. Naturally, aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders can glean valuable insights from his wisdom on several key subjects.

One such subject is the ability to achieve goals. The Amazon founder once said, “Life's too short to hang out with people who aren't resourceful.”

This statement underscores his belief in the power of a capable and innovative team. As Bezos built Amazon from a small online bookstore into a global e-commerce titan, several key individuals played crucial roles in the company's success.

Here are three significant people who significantly contributed to Amazon's meteoric rise along with Bezos:

Mackenzie Scott

Bezos's former wife was instrumental in Amazon's early days. An accomplished writer and Princeton University graduate, Scott was one of the company's first employees (accountant).

She reportedly helped Bezos brainstorm a name for the company and managed the shipping of packages through UPS. Scott was also instrumental in creating Amazon's first business plan.

Jeff Wilke

He joined Amazon in 1999 and was a driving force behind the company's operational efficiency. As the CEO of Worldwide Consumer, Wilke was responsible for streamlining Amazon's supply chain and logistics.

Bezos has previously called Wilke his mentor who built Amazon alongside him for 22 years. He was the likely successor to Bezos as CEO, however left the company in 2021 and the job instead went to Andy Jassy.

Andy Jassy

Jassy succeeded Bezos as Amazon's CEO in 2021. Joining Amazon in 1997, Jassy helped build Amazon Web Services from the ground up, transforming it into a multi-billion-dollar cloud computing business.

While the current Amazon CEO has not been in the public eye like the e-commerce giant’s founder, Jassy was once called Bezos’ “shadow,” which entailed participating in all the meetings, including one-on-ones.

During the 18 months Jassy spent shadowing Bezos, he reportedly identified several inefficiencies in how teams at Amazon worked together.

