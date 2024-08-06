Why Genius Group (GNS) Stock Is Down 26%

Genius Group Ltd GNS shares are trading lower by 26.8% to $0.12 during Tuesday’s session after the company approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective on August 16.

The reverse stock split aims to increase the per share market price to meet the NYSE’s minimum price requirement. This decision was approved by shareholders on February 16, and the Board of Directors on August 5. Following the split, every ten shares will be consolidated into one share.

Adjustments will be made to exercise prices and share numbers in equity awards and incentive plans, but the number of authorized shares and their par value will remain unchanged.

Should I Sell My GNS Stock?

Whether to sell or hold a stock largely depends on an investor's strategy and risk tolerance. Swing traders may sell an outperforming stock to lock in a capital gain, while long-term investors might ride out the turbulence in anticipation of further share price growth.

Similarly, traders willing to minimize losses may sell a stock that falls a certain percentage, while long-term investors may see this as an opportunity to buy more shares at a discounted price.

Investors can compare a stock's movement to its historical performance to gauge whether this is a normal movement or a potential trading opportunity.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Genius Group stock currently has an RSI of 5.35, indicating oversold conditions.

GNS has a 52-week high of $2.48 and a 52-week low of $0.11.