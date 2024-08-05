Mohamed El-Erian Recreates A 'Family Feud' Like Screen To Identify Circuit For Disorderly Market Selloff: Here Are The Two Triggers He Picked

Mohamed El-Erian, the Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, has proposed a potential solution to the ongoing market turmoil.

What Happened: Drawing a parallel to the popular game show “Family Feud,” El-Erian shared what he believes the responses would be if 100 market participants were surveyed.

He suggested that the disorderly market selloff is due to concerns over U.S. growth, fears of another Federal Reserve policy error, poor market technicals, geopolitical tensions, and domestic politics.

As for the best circuit breaker, he proposed a 50 basis points September cut by the Fed, an emergency Fed cut, Fed verbal intervention, market bottom fishing, and administration verbal intervention. El-Erian wrote, “I would agree with the first and debate the second.”

For those who remember the game show Family Feud, here is what I think the screens would look like in response to 100 market participants being surveyed and asked…

What is behind the disorderly market selloff and

What is the best circuit breaker?

El-Erian’s comments come amid a global market selloff, which has been a cause for concern. The selloff, which began in the U.S., has now spread to Japan, causing a significant drop in the Nikkei 225 and Topix on Monday.

El-Erian had previously suggested that the Federal Reserve might be “bullied” into a 50 basis points cut in September.

Why It Matters: The global stock market selloff has been a major concern for investors and analysts. The situation has led to significant losses in various markets, including Japan. However, there have been signs of recovery Tuesday, with the Japanese stock market significantly bouncing back after a historic plunge. This recovery has been supported by strong service sector and employment data from Tokyo.

On Monday a global sell-off of stocks and other assets pulled markets towards bear territory. A slight uptick in U.S. unemployment, published on Friday, reignited fears of a recession that rippled across the globe. Some indices saw historical drops, including Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index, which dropped more than 13.4% at its lowest point on Monday.

