What's Going On With Super Micro Computer Stock Thursday?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares trading lower on Thursday. The company is anticipated to release earnings on Aug. 6 after the market closes.

The Details: For the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS of $8.10 and revenue of $5.29 billion.

On Thursday morning, the company announced the SuperCluster for the NVIDIA Omniverse.

“Supermicro’s SuperCluster features fully interconnected 4U PCIe GPU NVIDIA-Certified Systems for NVIDIA Omniverse, with up to 256 NVIDIA L40S PCIe GPUs per scalable unit. The system helps deliver high performance across the Omniverse platform, including generative AI integrations,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Super Micro.

On Wednesday, the stock traded higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. Supermicro stock traded at around $703 as of Wednesday morning. AMD rose after it reported strong fiscal earnings for the second quarter.

How To Buy Supermicro Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Super Micro's case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Related Link: Amazon’s Bullish Trend Powers Up: Can Q2 Earnings Fuel A Breakout?

SMCI Price Action: Supermicro stock is trading 5.71% lower at $661.60 at the time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Photo via Shuttershock