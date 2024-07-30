What's Going On With Eli Lilly Today?

Eli Lilly & Co LLY shares are trading lower Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: The company is set to report its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 8. The upcoming earnings report is expected to show EPS of $2.70 and revenue of $9.949 billion.

Significant options trading activity, involving large investors, has been noted. Of the 20 trades detected, 11 were call options totaling $726,640 and nine were put options totaling $617,684, indicating mixed market sentiment. Analysts predict a broad price range of $400 to $1,320 with an average target price of $986.80. for Eli Lilly based on recent trading volumes and open interest.

LLY Price Action: Eli Lilly shares were down by 2.18% at $790.21 at market close Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

