What's Going On With Boeing Airlines Stock Wednesday?

The Boeing Company BA shares are trading lower on Wednesday. The company is anticipated to release earnings next week on July 31 before the market opens.
What To Know: For the 2024 fiscal year second quarter, analysts estimate a loss of $1.76 per share and revenue of $17.26 billion.
Boeing stock traded higher on Tuesday, at a price of about $185.17, after Boeing received an order for 20 777-9 planes from Qatar Airlines. Macquaire AirFrance also ordered 20 737-8 MAX jets.
In early July, Boeing signed a plea deal with the Department of Justice where it agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges, pay a $243.6 million fine and invest $455 million into its safety and compliance programs. The case stems from two 737 MAX crashes from years prior that killed 346 people.
The Department of Justice originally offered Boeing a settlement agreement which allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution. The justice department claims that Boeing violated the settlement agreement. Prosecutors then decided to file criminal charges against the company.
In January, a door flew off an Alaska Airlines operated Boeing 737 MAX Jet during flight. The incident led to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounding 171 Boeing MAX 9 jets for the majority of January. In addition, the FAA started an audit of Boeing’s production process and the incident led to a slowdown in deliveries of Boeing MAX 9 jets.
BA Price Action: As of Wednesday morning, Boeing stock is trading down 1.71% at $183.29 per data from Benzinga Pro.
