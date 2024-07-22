What's Going On With Beyond Meat Stock Monday?

Loading... Loading...

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND shares are trading lower on Monday on continued weakness after it was reported late last week that the company’s liquidity position had deteriorated caused the stock to drop.

What To Know: The report also suggested that the company reached out to a group of bondholders to start discussions about restructuring its balance sheet.

Last Thursday, the company’s stock was trading around $6.20. As of Monday morning, the stock is trading at $5.80. The current trading price is at the bottom of its 52 week range of $5.58 to $17.96 and below its 50 day moving average of $7.08.

Beyond Meat is anticipated to release quarterly financial earnings on August 5. Analysts estimate a loss of 51 cents per share and revenue of $87.80 million.

BYND Price Action: As of Monday morning, the stock is trading 1.9% lower at $6.01, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Courtesy of Beyond Meat.