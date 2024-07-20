Biden Claps Back After Trump's EV 'Mandate' Comments At RNC: 'What The Hell Was He Talking About?'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden on Friday slammed former President Donald Trump over the contents of his speech at the Republic National Convention in Milwaukee earlier this week, including the latter’s promise of ending a so-called “EV mandate.”

What Happened: Biden said in a thread on X that he had the “distinct misfortune” of watching Trump’s speech as he is home with COVID. The president went on to dispute the key points in Trump’s speech including the latter’s promise of ending the EV ‘mandate’ on day one of his potential future presidency.

“He said he'll end the "electric vehicle mandate" on day one. Donald, there is no electric car mandate,” Biden wrote on X.

Trump on Thursday referred to the Biden administration's aim to ensure that a majority of new passenger cars and light trucks sold in the United States are all-electric or hybrids by 2032 as the “EV mandate,” claiming that Biden is attempting to take away the choice of purchasing gasoline-powered cars from American customers.

Biden Disputes Trump On Unions, Manufacturing Jobs: The President also slammed Trump for his call for the resignation of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union chief Shawn Fain.

“He attacked unions, and it's not the first time. Not even close,” Biden said while adding that he is the “most pro-worker president in history.”

“Donald doesn't know a damn thing about protecting workers and their rights. He should be ashamed,” the president added.

Trump on Thursday told the crowd gathered at Fiserv Forum that he would bring all manufacturing jobs back into the U.S. by forcing foreign players to build plants in America and employ U.S. workers, failing which they will be imposed with heavy tariffs.

Biden disputed the claim of America having lost manufacturing jobs under his leadership saying that American manufacturing has only boomed under him. “Donald, look at the facts. With my bipartisan legislation, manufacturing jobs are booming with nearly 800,000 new jobs. Trump promised the same in 2016 and failed,” Biden wrote.

Biden, overall, summed his thoughts on Trump’s speech with, “What the hell was he talking about?”

‘Trump Wants To Be A Dictator’: Biden alleged on Friday that Trump wants to be a dictator and reminded people of the time when COVID was at its peak and Trump called on people to inject bleach. Biden also alleged that Trump proposed cutting Social Security and Medicare every year he was in office despite his claims of wanting to protect them.

Trump’s Project 2025 will raise taxes on the middle class and cause more inflation, he added.

Why It Matters: As per a recent CBS News/YouGov survey, which collected responses from 2,247 registered voters nationwide between July 16-18 after the shooting incident at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally, the former President increased his lead over Biden with the latest tally standing at 52%-47% in the former's favor.

This five-point lead would be his largest national lead over Biden in the presidential election campaign so far, the pollster said. "It's been 20 years since a Republican presidential candidate has won the national popular vote, and over 30 years since a Republican won by more than five," CBS News' report said.

Two-thirds of the registered voters said Trump's handling of the July 13 assassination attempt has not changed their consideration, while 26% said it has made them more likely to consider the former president. 7% said it has made them less likely to consider him.

