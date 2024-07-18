What's Going On With Super Micro Computer Shares Today?

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI are trading lower on Thursday. The decline is part of a broader selloff in the semiconductor and hardware sectors, which have been experiencing volatility despite gaining momentum earlier this year due to advancements in AI technology.

What’s Going On: Super Micro Computer gained attention earlier this week following the announcement that it will join the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

CEO Charles Liang discussed the company’s environmentally friendly initiatives and AI-driven growth prospects in an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer. Liang emphasized the potential of their “liquid cooling” and “green computer” technologies to reduce carbon footprints and lower customer costs. He also expressed optimism about the AI revolution, predicting it could surpass the industrial revolution in impact.

What Else: Notably, options trading for Super Micro Computer has seen a mix of bullish and bearish sentiments. Analysts have targeted a price window between $765 and $1100, with significant trades observed in both call and put options.

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were down by 1.92% at $800.69 according to Benzinga pro.



See Also:

Photo via Company.