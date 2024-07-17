Kim Jong Un's 'Cuba Expert' Fled North Korean Regime, Ends Up In South Korea

Loading... Loading...

A North Korean diplomat and his family, under Kim Jong Un‘s regime, have defected from Cuba to South Korea. This is the first defection of its kind in five years, occurring against a backdrop of growing challenges for ordinary North Koreans attempting to flee their country.

What Happened: Ri Il Kyu, a counselor of political affairs for North Korea in Havana, made the move to South Korea in November, as confirmed by Seoul’s intelligence agency, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Ri, who had been working at the North Korean embassy in Cuba, expressed his disillusionment with the political system of North Korea. He, along with his wife and children, boarded a plane to South Korea without informing his family of their destination.

Defections by North Korean elites have been on the rise, while ordinary citizens find it increasingly difficult to flee. The pandemic led to a significant decrease in defections, with only 196 North Koreans fleeing the country in 2023, compared to 1,047 in 2019, according to the report.

Ri told the Korean newspaper that the deaths of his parents and in-laws in Pyongyang influenced his decision to flee. When North Koreans defect, the regime frequently retaliates against their families, either by holding them hostage or sending them to prison camps.

Tae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea in 2016, extended a welcome to Ri in a Facebook post, describing him as a “Cuba expert” trusted by Kim. “North Korean diplomats will keep defecting,” he stated in the post.

Before Ri’s defection, the last known defection of North Korean officials stationed abroad was in 2019. The North Korean government has sealed its border with China, making escape even more challenging.

Why It Matters: The defection comes at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has been escalating its threats against South Korea over a leafleting campaign by its civilians. This has led to the suspension of a 2018 tension-reduction deal by South Korea, further straining relations.

Meanwhile, the United States and South Korea have signed joint nuclear deterrence guidelines in response to North Korea’s escalating nuclear threats. This move aims to strengthen the alliance between the two countries and enhance their comprehensive cooperation.

North Korea has also made a significant shift in its international relations by switching to a Russian satellite for its state television broadcasts. This move is seen as a symbolic representation of the country’s diminishing dependence on China.

