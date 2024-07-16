What Happened With Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT) Stock Today?

Loading... Loading...

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc CDT shares traded higher by as much as 57% to $0.37 during Tuesday’s session before closing near flat after the company announced it received patent approval for its lead asset targeting autoimmune diseases.

The company said this achievement allowed Conduit to participate in the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH), expediting patent examination in key markets like the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Conduit also said the patent, numbered 2022384750, enhanced the likelihood of approvals in other major jurisdictions, providing up to 20 years of protection crucial for drug products.

Conduit’s research also identified cocrystals of AZD1656, leveraging solid-form technology to enhance patent protection and strategic value in pharmaceutical markets. CEO Dr. David Tapolczay emphasized the patent’s significance in bolstering its intellectual property portfolio and potential for future partnerships.

CDT Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $12.89 and a 52-week low of $0.21. Shares closed out Tuesday up 4.63% at 25 cents.

