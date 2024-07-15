Anthony Scaramucci Warns Biden's Path To Presidency Winds Down With Loss In Any Of These 3 Key Battleground States: 'Donald Trump Is…Framing The Narrative And Whether You Like It Or Not'

Loading... Loading...

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci weighed in on the implications of the shooting incident at former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

No Room For Violence: “There is no room for this type of political violence and so we condemn it in every shape and form,” Scaramucci said in the latest episode of the Rest Is Politics US podcast he co-hosts with British journalist Katty Kay. In a democracy, whatever political battles and the rhetoric of the politics should be debated and ultimately the voters should be given the opportunity to vote and whoever wins the other side has to accept that, he said.

That said, violence has been part of the U.S. history, he added.

“You certainly don’t want one person or a cabal of people to interrupt the democratic process,” the ex-White House aide said.

Changing Dynamics: The shooting incident could potentially change the race in Trump’s favor, said Scaramucci and his co-host. Scaramucci referred to former President Theodore Roosevelt, who escaped unhurt after being shot in 1912 but did not go on to win despite people expecting him to.

But the entrepreneur and SkyBridge Capital founder said times have changed. “I believe that this is a big moment for Donald Trump,” he said. Currently, there is a juxtaposition of one candidate who is vigorous and presents himself at 78 years a much younger version of somebody, while on the other hand, there is another candidate, the sitting president, who “waits over an hour and a half to start speaking, he is flubbing lines from the teleprompter as he is speaking, Scaramucci said.

He agreed that President Joe Biden is a good person but opined that his paths to the presidency are narrowing. The president now has to win Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, which Democrats call the blue wall but those races are mathematically tied, he said.

“All he has to do is lose one of those and he has no path to the presidency,” Scaramucci said. Citing Democratic party insiders, he said they are extremely frustrated about the situation. Many people in the party say if they had a different candidate, given the track record that they have had this four years and given the nature of Trump, they would now be 15 points ahead.

Biden is going to lose, the entrepreneur predicted. He also noted that Trump is an “unbelievable showman” and has great political instincts to get up and do what he did after the shooting.

Scaramucci said Trump’s family members should now be shocked and upset as he is in harm’s way now. “We’ll have to have some type of investigation related to how someone is 450 ft away from him with a gun,” he said.

“The narrative is now Trump’s. This is Donald Trump’s election to lose; He has captured the narrative,” his ex-aide said. Trump is going into the Republican convention as a “wounded, almost martyred candidate for the right and so he’s there now to say I have literally taken bullets for you people, you have to get out and you have to vote for me now,” he added.

On the other hand, Biden is going to his convention a month later, “malapropping, misspeaking, misspeaking at the teleprompter,” Scaramucci said. “Donald Trump is making the waves…he’s creating the narrative, he’s framing the narrative and whether you like it or not, coincidences, universe whatever, he goes into the Republican convention next week with his right ear bloodied literally grazed by a bullet,” he said.

Images Via Shutterstock