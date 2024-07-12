Why Vicinity Motor Corporation Shares Are Trading Higher Friday

Loading... Loading...

Vicinity Motor VEV stock is moving higher on Friday after the company announced it received the California Air Resources Board (CARB) certification for the VMC 1200 class 3 electric truck.

The Details: The certifications authorizes the sale of the VMC 1200 in California and other states with CARB standards.

“We are thrilled to announce the receipt of CARB certification for the VMC 1200, which now allows this incredibly compelling vehicle to be sold in every state throughout the country,” said president of Vicinity Motors Brent Phillips.

Furthermore, the company can now participable in California’s HVIP incentive program and other similar programs. explained that the HVIP program provides monetary vouchers to reduce the cost for the purchaser.

Related Link: Analyst Expectations For Rivian Automotive’s Future

VEV Price Action: Vicinity Motor shares at the time of publication are trading 115% higher at 69 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: 5710164 from Pixabay.