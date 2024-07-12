Trump's Niece Calls Ex-President 'Worst, Weakest' Presidential Candidate In American History: 'Biden…Has The Best Chance To Beat Him'

Loading... Loading...

Following President Joe Biden’s post-NATO summit press conference held late Thursday, psychologist Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump said the president reminded the press corps and everyone else why he has been such a successful president.

What Happened: Biden discussed foreign policy and NATO’s plan to defend democracy from Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Donald Trump hosted the autocratic Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Mary Trump said in a substack post. The president spoke about his administration's economic achievements while making it clear that he is in this race to win it, she noted.

The president continued to strengthen the economy and under his guidance, consumer prices went down for the first time since the pandemic, she added. The consumer price inflation report for June released on Thursday showed a 0.1% month-over-month decline, belying expectations for a 0.1% increase. The psychologist, podcaster and author noted that the president has helped the country create jobs. ” He is the greatest jobs president of the modern era.”

Biden might stumble over a word or mix up a name, but he never forgets who America stands with and America’s values, Mary Trump said. Incidentally at the NATO event, the president referred to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy as President Putin and later at the press conference, referred to his deputy Kamala Harris as Vice President Trump.

Mary Trump said, “I don't believe that Pres. Biden is the only person who can beat Donald. But I do believe he is the person who has the best chance to beat him.”

The podcaster said the Democratic Party has a strong ticket with two strong candidates. “Either one of them can beat Donald, the worst, weakest, most traitorous candidate for the presidency in this country's history,” she said.

“Biden wants what's best for the people of this country. Donald wants only what's best for him—and what's best for him will destroy this country and get a lot of people killed,” she added.

Why It’s Important: Most opinion polls held after the June 27 first presidential debate show Donald Trump gaining an edge over Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic candidate for the Nov. 5 election.

The results of the ABC/Washington Post/Ipsos poll made public on Thursday showed that more than 85% said the president is too old for a second term. The view is based on his debate performance. Overall 67% said Biden should withdraw from the race but 50% said Donald Trump should do the same, underlining the widespread disgruntlement with both candidates. Biden, however, had a better favorability rating than his opponent.

Biden’s public display of a lack of mental acuity and physical agility has led his party members and donors to call for him to quit the presidential race.

