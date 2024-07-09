Anthony Scaramucci Says Biden Can Draw Inspiration From Ex-Presidents Roosevelt, Truman Who Won Against Odds: 'Both Democrats Came In For The Win'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects hang in limbo after his dismal debate performance late last month and calls for him to quit the race have been growing louder with each day. Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on Monday pointed to a precedence that bodes well for the president’s campaign.

Weak But Not Out: The current presidential election cycle is a lot like 1944 and 1948, Scaramucci said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He noted that in 1944, a frail incumbent who may not serve out his four-year term sprang in a surprise, referring to Democratic nominee Franklin Roosevelt’s victory for an unprecedented fourth term. Roosevelt, however, could not complete the term and passed away a year into his fourth term.

Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, also noted that in the 1948 election Harry Truman, a Democrat, scored an upset victory over the heavily favored Republican nominee Thomas Dewey and third-party candidates. Truman, who was elected as vice president in the 1944 election succeeded to presidency in April 1945 following Roosevelt’s demise and was subsequently elected to a full term in 1948.

Truman’s nomination was heavily opposed by the Democratic camp, with the Democratic National Convention’s civil rights group forcing a walkout by several Southern delegates and launching a third party.

“Both democrats came in for the win and so will this one,” Scaramucci said.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump Matchup Shows President Now Trails By Smallest Margin In Key Swing States, Poll Finds Democrats Have Best Chance With This Candidate

Why It’s Important: Scaramucci’s comments come in the wake of his recent prediction that Biden may not serve his entire term and Vice President Kamala Harris may run for office as president. It isn’t very clear whether his latest assessment of Biden’s prospects came in sarcasm amid concerns over his age and mental acuity.

Flash polls and other full-fledged polls carried out after the June 27 debate show that a majority of voters are concerned about Biden’s ability to serve effectively and complete the full term. His opponent and presumptive Republic candidate Donald Trump has received a bump up in his support following the debate. That said, voters are not very enthusiastic about either of the candidates, with Trump alienating voters with his extreme MAGA stance and his criminal cases.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock