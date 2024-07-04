Loading... Loading...

The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and Americans are gearing up for the traditional backyard barbecues. This year, the celebrations can be enhanced with a variety of patriotic gadgets and gear, adding a zing of modernity to this day commemorating the history and heritage of the country.

To help you make the most of this celebration of the birth of the U.S., we have curated a list of the best gadgets to spruce up your Fourth of July barbecue.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Best Gadgets For Fourth Of July Barbecue

Brisk It Origin 940 Smart Grill

Photo courtesy: Brisk It

The Brisk It Origin 940 operates like a typical wood pellet grill, enabling you to roast, smoke, bake, and barbecue without the hassle of charcoal or the taste of lighter fluid. However, what distinguishes the Origin 940 from smart grills like the Traeger Ironwood 1300 is its incorporation of generative AI technology, known as Vera.

This AI provides a plethora of recipes that you can send directly to the grill. During testing, its AI offered foolproof recipes for pulled pork and whole bass, and the grill produced mouthwatering results.

Kamado Joe Konnected Joe Digital Charcoal Grill And Smoker

Photo courtesy: Kamado Joe

The Kamado Joe Konnected Joe Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker ensures perfectly cooked charcoal-fired food every time. This robust Kamado grill is easy to use and clean, provides precise temperature control, and is compatible with numerous high-quality accessories. The intuitive app offers hundreds of recipes to follow. Though the grill is quite pricey, even for devoted backyard chefs, the experience of flawless charcoal grilling is arguably priceless.

Weber Genesis EPX-335 Smart Gas Grill

Photo courtesy: Weber

The Weber Genesis EPX-335 Smart Gas Grill is durable and packed with smart tech features like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, an illuminated cooking chamber, and a user-friendly app with hundreds of recipes. While it’s pricey and requires some setup, it offers ample storage for utensils, cooking racks, and cleaning accessories.

Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot

Photo courtesy: Grillbot

Cleaning up after cooking can be a hassle, but the Grillbot makes it easy. This robot, like a Roomba for your barbecue, automatically cleans your grill with three electric motors powering wire brushes. A chip controls the movement, speed, and direction of the brushes. Just place it on the dirty grill, turn it on, and it will notify you with an alarm when done.

Anova Precision Cooker

Photo courtesy: Anova

For a gourmet touch, sous vide your meat and vegetables before grilling with the Anova Precision Cooker, our top immersion circulator. It heats water to a precise temperature, allowing you to cook a steak to perfect rare before searing on the grill. This ensures accuracy and reduces time spent at the barbecue, letting you socialize more.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Pexels