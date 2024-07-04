OpenAI's ChatGPT macOS App Had A Major Security Flaw: Conversations Were Stored In Plain Text

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI‘s recently launched ChatGPT macOS app for Apple Inc.’s Macs had a significant security vulnerability. The app was storing conversations in plain text, making them easily accessible to unauthorized users. OpenAI has since addressed and resolved this issue.

What Happened: The security flaw in the ChatGPT macOS app was brought to light by Pedro José Pereira Vieito. Vieito demonstrated on the social media platform Threads how easy it was to access and read the conversations stored in plain text, reported The Verge on Thursday.

“The OpenAI ChatGPT app on macOS is not sandboxed and stores all the conversations in plaintext in a non-protected location,” Vieito wrote.

This flaw could have potentially allowed unauthorized parties to access and read the conversations and the data within them, according to the report.

After being alerted to the issue by The Verge, OpenAI took swift action and released an update that encrypts the chats. The company assured that it is committed to providing a user-friendly experience while maintaining high-security standards.

“We are aware of this issue and have shipped a new version of the application which encrypts these conversations," OpenAI spokesperson Taya Christianson said in a statement, according to the report. "We're committed to providing a helpful user experience while maintaining our high-security standards as our technology evolves."

According to the report, after downloading the update, conversations are no longer visible in plain text.

Why It Matters: This security flaw comes on the heels of significant developments between OpenAI and Apple Inc. In June, Apple announced a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its devices. This collaboration is part of Apple’s broader push into artificial intelligence, aiming to enhance Siri and introduce new writing tools.

However, this partnership has raised concerns within Microsoft Corp, a major investor in OpenAI. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss the potential impact of this deal on Microsoft’s AI ambitions.

Additionally, the partnership is being further solidified, with former Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller expected to join OpenAI’s board as an observer.

