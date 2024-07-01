Senti Biosciences (SNTI) Stock Is Up Over 100%: What's Happening?

Loading... Loading...

Senti Biosciences Inc SNTI shares are trading higher by 102.6% to $0.56 during Monday’s session after the company was awarded $8 million from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicines, which will support the ongoing development of SENTI-202.

The company says SENTI-202 is an investigational cell therapy for treating relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The ongoing Phase 1 trial aims to provide initial efficacy data by the end of 2024 and durability data in 2025.

Timothy Lu, CEO and Co-Founder of Senti Bio, expressed gratitude for CIRM’s support, highlighting SENTI-202’s potential to improve AML treatment. The trial, enrolling adult patients with specific hematologic malignancies in the US and Australia, evaluates two dose levels of SENTI-202 cells administered in cycles after disease-specific conditioning.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SNTI has a 52-week high of $1.09 and a 52-week low of $0.21.