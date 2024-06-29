US Has Sent Thousands Of Hellfire Missiles And 2,000-Pound Bombs To Israel Amid Ongoing War With Hamas: Report

Loading... Loading...

The Joe Biden administration has reportedly sent a substantial amount of munitions to Israel, including over 10,000 highly-destructive 2,000-pound bombs and thousands of Hellfire missiles, since the commencement of the Gaza war in October.

What Happened: The list of munitions sent to Israel includes at least 14,000 MK-84 2,000-pound bombs, 6,500 500-pound bombs, 3,000 Hellfire precision-guided air-to-ground missiles, 1,000 bunker-buster bombs, 2,600 air-dropped small-diameter bombs, and other munitions, reported Reuters, citing two U.S. officials familiar with the updated list of weapons shipments.

Despite international calls to limit weapons supplies and a recent decision by the administration to pause a shipment of powerful bombs, the U.S. has continued to provide significant military support to Israel.

Tom Karako, a weapons expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, commented that while these munitions could be expended quickly in a major conflict, the list clearly demonstrates substantial U.S. support for its Israeli allies. He added that the munitions listed are the types Israel would use in its fight against Hamas or in a potential conflict with Hezbollah.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has been under pressure to intervene in the Gaza conflict. Ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the Middle East, a senior Hamas official urged the U.S. to pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza. This appeal was made to prevent the conflict from spreading into Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Gaza has also sparked protests against companies with ties to Israel. Earlier this week, a conference hosted by Amazon was disrupted by protesters demanding the termination of a $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli government. The e-commerce giant shares the contract with Google.

