Tesla Supplier CATL Expects Electric Airplanes Powered By Its Batteries To Fly More Than 1,800 Miles By 2028

Tesla battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. is eyeing an 8.8-ton electric aircraft powered by its high energy density battery and with a range of more than 1,800 miles by 2027 or 2028.

What Happened: CATL is testing its high energy-density batteries in planes, company chairman Robin Zeng said at the 15th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions on Tuesday. While its battery has allowed 4-ton aircraft to take off, the company is looking to support an 8.8-ton aircraft next, he said.

Zeng expects the batteries to support four-seater private jets by 2027 or 2028 with a standard range of 1,243 miles to 1,864 miles. This range will allow for the aircraft to be used as both private and business jets, Zeng said.

CATL unveiled its condensed matter battery with high energy density for use in electric passenger aircraft, as well as EVs, in April 2023.

Why It Matters: CATL is the world’s largest EV battery maker which has powered models from EV giant Tesla and German automaker Volkswagen, among others.

The company’s chairman pledged commitment to promoting sustainability on Tuesday and said, “We are grateful to the nearly 15 million drivers worldwide who use CATL batteries in their vehicles, each contributing to combating climate change and promoting sustainability.”

CATL has also made significant process on its sodium-ion battery which does not rely on lithium, he said, while adding that the company intends to announce a new generation of the battery that will improve EV performance in temperatures as low as -4 to -22 degrees Fahrenheit by next year.

