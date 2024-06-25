Trump's Niece Warns National Abortion Ban Likely If Ex-President Is Re-Elected: 'Donald And His Party Will Finish What They Started'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump on Monday weighed in on the role of the Republican party in denying reproductive rights to women.

Just Getting Started: The fall of the Roe vs. Wade verdict should have been rock bottom but it just marked the beginning, said Mary Trump in a substack post. She slammed the six Supreme Court justices, who overturned the verdict as “unelected right-wing Republican operatives.”

“If we've learned anything these last two years, it's that Republicans were never going to stop with Roe, and they're just getting started when it comes to their efforts to control women,” she said.

She noted that in Alabama, a state Supreme Court comprising Republican-appointed judges decided to pause IVF treatments. More than a dozen states saw this as permission to move ahead with their own “fetal personhood” proposals, she added.

Mary Trump, a psychologist and podcaster, also noted that there has been a “concerted right-wing assault” on abortion medication like mifepristone.

Trump’s Role: Donald Trump has a significant role to play in all this, his niece suggested. “There is no greater threat to the women of America than Donald J. Trump,” she said, adding that “He is the reason Roe was overturned.” The former president also had a hand in “authoritarian” Texan Governor Gregg Abbott’s emboldened stance to go after women,” she said.

The podcaster also warned that there will be a national abortion ban if “we don't do everything we can to stop him.”

To make her case, Mary Trump noted that her uncle keeps on bragging that he was the one who got Roe overturned and calls the decision “amazing.” While he has publicly stated everything, including contraception and IVF treatments should be left to the states, he has “winked and nodded at his extreme right-wing friends about what he will do if he gets another chance,” she said.

“Donald and his party will finish what they started” unless it is ensured that he is never anywhere near the levers of power again, she added.

