Why Birkenstock's Stock Is Down

Birkenstock Holding Plc BIRK shares are trading lower Monday after the company announced the launch of a secondary public offering of up to 14 million ordinary shares.

The Details

Birkenstock said the selling shareholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.1 million additional ordinary shares. Following the completion of the proposed offering and without giving effect to the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, the selling shareholder will hold approximately 137,543,181 ordinary shares, or 73.2% of the ordinary shares outstanding.

“Supported by the positive outlook and strong performance of our business, the intended Secondary Offering is an opportunity for us to further broaden our investor base and to increase the liquidity of our stock. As with our IPO, we will look to partner with investors that have a long-term perspective, understand our unique investment case and contribute a sustainable value to the Company," said Oliver Reichert, CEO of Birkenstock.

BIRK Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Birkenstock shares ended Monday's regular session 2.75% lower at $59.78 and are down another 3.90% after-hours at $57.45 at the time of publication.

