Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD stock is moving higher Friday on continued strength following the company’s Phase 3 HIV data.

What To Know: On Thursday before the market opened, Gilead announced efficacy data for its possible HIV prevention drug, Lenacapavir. The twice-yearly injectable indicated a 100% efficacy for HIV prevention in cisgender women. This data comes from the company’s Phase 3 PURPOSE 1 trial.

In addition, the trial met its key efficacy endpoints. Specifically, superiority of twice-year lenacapavir compared to once-daily oral Truvada and background HIV incidence.

GILD Price Action: At the time of publication, Gilead Sciences stock is trading 1.93% higher at $69.82 per data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Photo via Shutterstock