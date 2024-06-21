Trump's Niece Says It's Time For Ex-President To Quit 2024 Race: 'Donald Is A Loser—And He's Flailing'

Loading... Loading...

Presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump on Thursday slammed the GOP and right-leaning media for manipulating voters.

Desperation Behind Cheap Fakes? Mary Trump, a psychologist, podcaster and author, said her uncle’s “minions” at the Republican National Committee and Fox News have been making “cheap fakes” of President Joe Biden seemingly wandering off in a daze or freezing up. In a substack post, she said the videos are propagated through social media by “right-wing extremists” to paint Biden as a “cognitively impaired old man who is losing touch with reality.”

She called the cheap fakes not only dishonest but also dirty. “They're right up Donald's alley, though—an effective low-blow strategy…..that underscores just how desperate Donald and his enablers have become,” she said.

These signal desperation in the Republican camp because at some level both the party and her uncle know that he was losing, she said.

The psychologist said that cheap fakes are another form of projection. In psychology, projection is the process of displacing one’s feelings onto a different person.

“Everything we know to be true about Donald—his tendency to wander off aimlessly, literally and rhetorically, his propensity for waving to people who aren't there—we're suddenly seeing Biden doing in manipulated videos,” she said.

Way Out: Mary Trump does not see the viability of her uncle running the race. “For the good of the Republican Party, and the country, Donald needs to step aside and let some other authoritarian, America-hating extremist take over the nomination,” she said.

The psychologist based her view on the following:

Donald Trump being a convicted felon, was found guilty of an extremely serious offense of interfering with the 2016 presidential election

Found liable for rape in the E. Jean Carroll case

case Likely guilty in the classified documents case and Jan. 6 insurrection case, both of which are now delayed

“In short, he is a criminal and a traitor,” Mary Trump said.

She also noted that during Donald Trump’s Las Vegas rally last week, he gave an extended monologue on sharks, electrocution, and heavy boats. This showed that her uncle’s deterioration seems to be accelerating.

Mary Trump pointed to the latest Fox News Poll, which showed Biden leading Trump by 48%.

“A winning candidate doesn't have to doctor videos; a winning candidate doesn't need his allies to cheat and lie on his behalf,” she said. “But Donald is a loser—and he's flailing.”

As such, the podcaster believes it is time for Trump to quit the race. “So, Donald, it's time to drop out. For the good of the Republican Party—and the rest of us,” she said.