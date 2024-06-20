What's Going On With Better Choice Company Shares Thursday?

Loading... Loading...

Better Choice Company Inc BTTR stock is trading higher Thursday after the company announced it reached a settlement with Alphia, ending litigation and resulting in Better Choice retiring its senior debt.

What To Know: Better Choice, a pet health and wellness company, announced that it will retire its senior secured debt that includes $5 million in principal and $400,000 of payable-in-kind accrued interest.

In addition, the company will retire 335,640 warrants with a strike price of $11.44 per share that were set to expire in 2028.

Better Choice also announced that it entered into an agreement with Alphia to eliminate about $5 million of other indebtedness with savings up to $2.7 million if paid within 90 days.

BTTR Price Action: At the time of publication, Better Choice stock was trading 10.9% higher at $4.17, per data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: 5475664 from Pixabay.