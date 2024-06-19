Google, OpenAI And Other US Tech Giants Tighten Employee Screening Amid Rising Chinese Espionage Fears: Report

Loading... Loading...

In the face of escalating concerns over Chinese espionage, U.S. tech behemoths, including Google and OpenAI, are stepping up their security measures for employees and potential recruits.

What Happened: The decision comes amid apprehensions that foreign governments could manipulate compromised staff to gain access to proprietary information and corporate data, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources working directly with the company. Venture capital firms, such as Sequoia Capital, have also encouraged their portfolio companies to enhance staff vetting, following alerts about spy agencies targeting U.S. tech developers.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp, the CEO of, a $53 billion data analytics contractor for the U.S. defense industry, has highlighted Chinese espionage on U.S. tech companies as a significant issue. "We have smart adversaries," Karp said, adding, "Our enemies are ancient cultures fighting for their survival, not just now but for the next thousand years."

The increased security measures are a response to U.S. officials’ heightened warnings about Chinese espionage threats over the past two years.

Despite these concerns, companies like Google have highlighted their stringent safeguards to prevent the theft of confidential commercial data and trade secrets. Private companies such as Utah-based Strider Technologies have also emerged to offer strategic intelligence on Chinese espionage threats to businesses.

Why It Matters: The U.S. and China are currently engaged in a strategic rivalry, with the U.S. implementing export controls to limit China’s access to advanced technologies.

In March, Micron Technology found itself in the middle of a corporate theft scandal involving Chinese entities. This incident led to a high-profile case by the Justice Department against Chinese state-owned Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit, which was later acquitted of economic espionage and conspiracy charges.

By May, U.S. officials were warning of potential Chinese interference with undersea internet cables in the Pacific Ocean. Around the same time, Chinese corporations began rebranding and establishing U.S.-based businesses to circumvent the Biden administration’s intensified restrictions.

