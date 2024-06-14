Why EV-Maker Srivaru Stock Is Charging Higher

Loading... Loading...

SRIVARU Holding Limited SVMH shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced it will begin accepting paid reservations and bookings for its flagship product, the PRANA 2.0, on June 16.

The Details:

Srivaru also reported making significant progress in road testing and safety certification of the PRANA 2.0 and expects all remaining tests will be completed by the end of June. The company said commencement of production for the first shipments of commercial PRANA 2.0 e-motorbikes will begin shortly thereafter.

“We are on the cusp of completing the testing phase and moving into full production, which will mark a significant achievement for our team, reaffirming our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable electric motorcycles. The expected formal launch of our reservation system and acceptance of orders expected to start this Sunday, June 16th, is a testament to our progress and a clear indicator of our readiness to meet consumer demand," commented Mohanraj Ramasamy, CEO of Srivaru.

Related News: What’s Going On With Longeveron Stock?

How To Buy SVMH Stock:

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Srivaru Holding's case, it is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

SVMH Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Srivaru shares are up 182% at 43 cents at the time of publication Friday.

Image: Pete Linforth from Pixabay