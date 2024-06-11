Why Airship AI Stock Is Soaring

Loading... Loading...

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. AISP shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a contract to an agency within the Department of Justice (DOJ) for its Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform.

The Details:

Airship AI signed a six-figure base year plus four option year contract to an agency within the DOJ for its Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform supporting emerging public safety and investigative requirements.

"This award represents a substantial expansion of an existing deployment of our Acropolis eco-system, validating our ability to scale in size and scope as the agency’s requirements grow,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI.

“Equally as exciting is the customer will be leveraging work done by other agencies within the DOJ and Department of Homeland Security to migrate from existing on-premises operations to a FedRAMP certified cloud environment, a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.”

Airship AI shares are climbing on heavy trading volume following the company's announcement. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 41 million shares have already been traded in the session, compared to the stock’s 100-day average of 1.307 million shares.

AISP Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Airship AI shares are up 39% at $4.37 at the time of publication Tuesday.

