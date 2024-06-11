Trump Vs. Biden: New Poll Reveals Razor-Thin Margin, But Key Election Issues Favor One Candidate

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump prevailed by a razor-thin margin against President Joe Biden, with the equation suggesting that the final results could tilt either way, new poll results published on Sunday showed.

The Tally: Trump received 50% of support compared to Biden’s 49% among likely voters, who included those leaning toward Biden and Trump. The results were based on a survey of 2,063 Adults in the U.S. and 1,615 registered voters. The poll, held between June 5-7, had a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

With the election less than six months away, voters apparently have firmed up their choices. Ninety-three percent of likely voters supporting Biden said they were either strong or very strong regarding their choices. The proportion of Trump voters who have firmed up their choices was 96%.

When asked about reasons why they prefer a particular candidate, 54% of the Biden voters said it was a vote against Trump and only half as much said it was a positive vote for Biden. On the contrary, 52% of Trump backers among likely voters said it was a positive for the former president and 34% said they would cast back Trump merely to oppose Biden.

Key Election Issues: An overwhelming 81% of the likely voters said the economy is the major factor they would consider while casting their vote. Inflation and the state of democracy, respectively, were mentioned by 75% and 74% of the voters. The U.S.-Mexican border crisis was mentioned by a more modest 54% of the respondents.

Economic Pessimism Abounds: A majority (51%) said they expect the economy to either slow or enter into a recession for the next year. Only 21% said the economy is either booming or growing but not booming.

Forty-seven percent of the likely voters said their personal financial situation has either gotten a little worse or a lot of worse over the past few years. While 30% said it remained the same, 23% said it got a lot better or a little better.

A whopping 95% said higher prices for goods and services have been a financial hardship a difficulty or an inconvenience as far as their family finances are concerned.

Trump’s Conviction: Opinions concerning the hush-money trial that found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in a bid to influence the 2016 election were polarized. Fifty-seven percent said the trial was held fairly, while 43% said it was unfair.

The percentage of respondents who said the crimes for which Trump was convicted in the hush-money case were either somewhat serious or very serious, while 42% said they were either not very serious or not all serious.

When likely voters were asked whether Trump's conviction will play a major role in their votes, 55% replied in the negative 17% said it will only be a minor factor, while the remaining 28% said it will be a major factor.

Image via Shutterstock