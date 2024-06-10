Huntington Bancshares Shares Are Trading Lower: What You Need To Know

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN experienced lower-than-average trading volume Monday afternoon with a total of 50.843 million shares exchanged.
What To Know: The company faced technical difficulties during its presentation at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday due to vendor error. Consequently, the live audio webcast was temporarily unavailable in full.
However, the company swiftly addressed the issue, making a full replay version of the audio webcast accessible on the Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations website under the “Events and Presentations” section.
What Else: Despite the temporary setback, Huntington Bancshares remains focused on its upcoming second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 19.
Analysts anticipate EPS of 29 cents and revenue of $1.83 billion. In the previous quarter, the company outperformed expected EPS of 25 cents, with 28 cents and revenue of $1.75 billion compared to estimates of $1.74 billion.
HBAN Price Action: Huntington Bancshares shares closed Monday down 6.12% at $12.58, according to Benzinga pro.
See Also: Down -8.29% in 4 Weeks, Here’s Why Tilray Brands Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
Photo: Courtesy of Huntington Bancshares.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.