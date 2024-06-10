Huntington Bancshares Shares Are Trading Lower: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN experienced lower-than-average trading volume Monday afternoon with a total of 50.843 million shares exchanged.

What To Know: The company faced technical difficulties during its presentation at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday due to vendor error. Consequently, the live audio webcast was temporarily unavailable in full.

However, the company swiftly addressed the issue, making a full replay version of the audio webcast accessible on the Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations website under the “Events and Presentations” section.

What Else: Despite the temporary setback, Huntington Bancshares remains focused on its upcoming second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 19.

Analysts anticipate EPS of 29 cents and revenue of $1.83 billion. In the previous quarter, the company outperformed expected EPS of 25 cents, with 28 cents and revenue of $1.75 billion compared to estimates of $1.74 billion.

HBAN Price Action: Huntington Bancshares shares closed Monday down 6.12% at $12.58, according to Benzinga pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Huntington Bancshares.